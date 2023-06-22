Many people living in Pipla village of Bajali are facing countless difficulties due to water logging as floodwaters continue to inundate vast expanse of areas.

Pohumara and Kaldia are the main rivers that flow through Bajali and its nearby areas. But due to incessant rainfall, the water level of both the rivers are currently flowing above the danger level, that causes flood in Bajali and adjacent areas.

According to the daily flood bulletin released by water resource department of Barpeta, Kahumara river is flowing almost 1.57 meters above the danger level and the Kaldia river is flowing 1.39 meters above the danger level (as of bulletin released on 21/06/2023 at 4 pm).

"Since yesterday our houses are inundated and we haven't had a meal since then", said one elderly woman.

Many flood affected victims left their houses to find a safe shelter to survive the flood.

One such middle aged woman, who was on her way to find a shelter said, "Due to the incomplete embankment we had to face flood for many years ".

Like Pipla, there are several other areas of Bajali that are currently facing massive flooding.

Besides the above mentioned rivers Mora Chaulkhowa, Nakhanda, Beki , Manas, Bhelengi of Barpeta District are also flowing above danger level, which carries a threat to the entire residents dwelling near the said rivers.

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