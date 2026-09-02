Assam flood situation improves, 30,601 people still affected across four districts

The flood situation in Assam has shown a gradual improvement over the past week, with a decline in the number of affected people, inundated villages and crop areas, according to the latest flood situation assessment.

However, the River Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat district continued to flow at a severe flood level at 9 pm on Tuesday, indicating that flood-related risks persist in some areas.

As per the latest flood situation report, four districts—Morigaon, Sivasagar, Biswanath and Nagaon—remain affected by the floods. A total of 137 villages are currently inundated, affecting 30,601 people across the state.

The affected revenue circles include Gohpur and Halem in Biswanath district; Mikirbheta in Morigaon; Samaguri, Rupahi and Nagaon in Nagaon; and Amguri, Sivasagar and Nazira in Sivasagar district.

Floodwaters have also affected 6,135.713 hectares of crop area. The extent of crop damage, however, has declined compared with the previous week, reflecting an overall improvement in the flood situation.

Meanwhile, the flood-related death toll remained unchanged in the latest assessment, with no fresh fatalities reported.