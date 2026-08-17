Assam flood situation improves, affected population falls to 51,000

The flood situation in Assam improved further on Sunday, August 16, with the number of people affected by the deluge falling to around 51,000, while five districts remained affected, according to an official bulletin.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said no fresh deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. The death toll in this year's floods remained at 104.

The floodwaters continued to affect 14 revenue circles and 170 villages across Golaghat, Sivasagar, Nagaon, Dhemaji and Jorhat districts.

More than 51,800 people remained affected, with Nagaon recording the highest number at 32,132, followed by Jorhat with 7,426 and Sivasagar with 5,676.

The number of affected people declined from around 62,000 on Saturday, although the number of affected districts remained unchanged.

The administration was operating 14 relief camps, where 1,731 displaced people were taking shelter. Eight relief distribution centres were also functioning in the affected areas.

According to the ASDMA bulletin, 3,628.17 hectares of cropland remained submerged and 18,474 animals had been affected by the floods.

Several infrastructure facilities, including roads, have also suffered damage in different parts of the state, the bulletin said.