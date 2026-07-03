Assam flood situation improves as affected population drops to 6,678

Assam's flood situation improved significantly on July 3, with the number of people affected by the deluge falling to 6,678, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Dhemaji remains the only flood-hit district in the state, where 2,495 men, 2,399 women and 1,784 children continue to be affected by floodwaters, the ASDMA said in its latest bulletin.

The improvement comes a day after 25,100 people across Dhemaji and Dibrugarh districts were impacted by the floods.

A total of 129 people are staying in three relief camps set up in Dhemaji, while 4,765 animals have also been affected during the current spell of flooding.

The ASDMA said no fresh deaths or missing persons were reported on Friday. The flood toll in Assam this year remains at two.

No major damage to infrastructure has been reported in the affected district, although a road in Dhemaji sustained partial damage.