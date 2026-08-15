Assam flood situation improves as affected population falls to 62,000

The flood situation in Assam improved further on Saturday, August 15, with the number of affected people declining to 62,443 and the number of flood-hit districts falling to five, according to an official bulletin.

The toll in this year's floods remained at 104, with no fresh deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

According to the ASDMA bulletin, 16 revenue circles and 235 villages in Golaghat, Hojai, Nagaon, Sivasagar and Jorhat remained affected by the deluge.

Nagaon remained the worst-hit district with 33,332 people affected, followed by Golaghat with 12,641 and Jorhat with 8,523.

On Friday, seven districts were affected by the floods, with more than 78,000 people impacted.

As many as 28 relief camps are currently operational, providing shelter to over 4,800 displaced people. The administration is also running nine relief distribution centres.

The bulletin said 4,954.43 hectares of crop area remained submerged, while more than 21,000 animals, including over 10,000 large animals and 3,500 poultry, have been affected.

Damage to houses, cattle sheds, fisheries and health centres was also reported from the affected districts, it said.