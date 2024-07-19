The flood situation in Assam has shown notable improvement, with water levels receding across the state, according to officials. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecasted a reprieve from rainfall, except for some western districts, enhancing recovery efforts.

As of Thursday night, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that 2,72,037 people across 695 villages in 31 revenue circles across 13 districts remain affected. The impacted districts include Kamrup, Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Goalpara, Sivasagar, Cachar, Dhubri, Karimganj, Nalbari, Nagaon, Dhemaji, and Kamrup Metropolitan.

"We do not foresee heavy rains in the state. Water levels in various areas are decreasing. We are hopeful for a return to normalcy soon," said an ASDMA official.

Currently, 12,929 displaced individuals are taking refuge in 62 relief camps, while 14 relief distribution centers are serving 17,341 affected people. Despite the progress, 13,804.36 hectares of crop land remain submerged.

The Brahmaputra River continues to flow above the red mark in Dhubri, and Disang in Nanglamuraghat. Additionally, infrastructure damage, including to embankments, houses, roads, and bridges, has been reported in several districts.