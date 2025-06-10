The state of Assam has witnessed a significant improvement in its flood situation as of today, with key rivers, including the Brahmaputra, currently flowing below the danger mark. This positive development follows a 24-hour period with no recorded rainfall across any part of the state, officials said.



Despite these improvements, approximately 1.60 lakh individuals continue to grapple with the impact of floods across nine of Assam's districts.

The recent wave of floods and landslides in Assam has resulted in a death toll of 27, with Sribhumi district being the hardest hit. A recent incident involved a resident drowning in the district's swirling waters on Monday. The district remains the most affected, with over 1.20 lakh people still struggling against the floodwaters.

In response to the ongoing crisis, authorities have established numerous relief efforts, setting up 91 camps currently housing over 6,000 people. Additionally, over 40,000 distribution centres are actively providing relief materials. Despite these efforts, the floodwaters have inundated 3,594.26 hectares of cropland, affecting over 1.13 lakh animals.



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Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve have not been spared from the floods, suffering the loss of seven animals while successfully rescuing 31 others. Three camps within the park remain submerged, posing ongoing challenges for conservation efforts and wildlife safety.

Urban areas, such as the Kamrup district, have experienced notable urban flooding. Here, relief operations are underway, with three camps offering shelter to 61 individuals. According to the bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the districts currently affected by the floods include Hailakandi, Kamrup, Sribhumi, Morigaon, Cachar, Golaghat, Nagaon, Kamrup (Metro), and Lakhimpur.

Efforts to manage the situation continue across the affected regions, with both governmental and non-governmental organisations working collaboratively to provide necessary aid and support. The coordination of these efforts is crucial to mitigating the impacts of the floods on both human and animal populations.