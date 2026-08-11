Assam flood situation improves marginally, 1.12 lakh people remain affected

The flood situation in Assam improved marginally on Tuesday, August 11, with the number of affected people declining to 1.12 lakh across seven districts, while no fresh fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, according to an official bulletin.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said the toll in this year's floods remained at 101.

A total of 441 villages across 25 revenue circles in Golaghat, Sivasagar, Hojai, Jorhat, Darrang, Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts continued to remain affected by the floods.

The number of affected people stood at 1,12,718, down from around 1.26 lakh reported on Monday.

Golaghat remained the worst-affected district, with 65,295 people affected, followed by Sivasagar with 18,494 and Nagaon with 16,321.

The Dhansiri (S) River was flowing above the danger level at Numaligarh, while the Kushiyara River was above the danger mark at Sribhumi, the bulletin said.

The administration was operating 47 relief camps, where 7,982 displaced people were taking shelter. Another 45 relief distribution centres were also functioning in the affected areas.

Floodwaters continued to submerge 10,879.03 hectares of cropland, while more than 29,000 animals have been affected.

The ASDMA bulletin also reported damage to infrastructure, including houses, cattle sheds and roads, in several affected districts.