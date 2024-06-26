Following a period of reduced rainfall, the flood situation in Assam has shown significant improvement. Currently, the state is operating 99 relief camps accommodating 12,323 residents who have been displaced by the recent floods.

The relief camps are providing essential support to those affected, offering shelter, food, and basic amenities.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that adequate assistance reaches the flood-affected areas as needed.

The decrease in rainfall has alleviated some of the immediate threats posed by rising water levels, allowing for a gradual return to normalcy in the affected regions.

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