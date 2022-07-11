The flood situation in the state is slightly improving as flood water has begun receding from the affected areas. Assam's Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has informed no more death in the last 24 hours.

Almost 3,79,238 people have been affected by this spate of floods. However, the total number of fatalities due to flood-related incidents stands at 190.

As of now 12 districts of the state are still affected. The districts are Bajali, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, DimaHasao, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar, and Tamulpur

The infrastructure damaged, embankments, and roads affected are Karimganj, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, Sivasagar, Barpeta, Kamrup, Majuli, and Morigaon districts.

Erosion occurred in 5 districts. The districts are Bongaigaon, Dhubri, DimaHasao, Tinsukia, and Udalguri. 5431.20 hectares crop area is still inundated.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been helping the district administration with the safe evacuation of people from affected areas with the help of other agencies.

12 districts across Assam were affected due to the deluge. Over 3,79,238 people have taken shelter in 102 relief camps in various districts of the state. Meanwhile, 7 distribution camps are still operational in the state. A total of 15 revenue circles and 416 villages in 12 districts reeling under the impact of the flood.