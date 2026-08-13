Assam flood situation improves, over 77,000 still affected

The flood situation in Assam showed signs of improvement on August 13, with the number of affected people falling to over 77,500 across four districts, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Golaghat remained the worst-affected district, with nearly 35,000 people hit by the floods. Nagaon reported around 20,000 affected people, while Sivasagar had about 13,000.

The number marks a decline from Wednesday, when nearly 87,000 people across the four districts were affected.

No fresh flood-related death was reported on Thursday, keeping the death toll from this year's floods at 103.

The administration is currently running 70 relief camps and distribution centres in Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar, providing assistance to 7,358 people.

Over the past 24 hours, authorities distributed 17.35 quintals of rice, 3.11 quintals of dal, 0.93 quintals of salt and 68.76 litres of mustard oil among flood-affected people.

Despite the improvement, flooding continued to affect 370 villages across the state. Around 9,908.85 hectares of cropland have been damaged, while embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have also suffered damage in several districts.

The Dhansiri River was flowing above the danger mark at Numaligarh.

The floods have also affected 45,540 domestic animals and poultry across Assam, the ASDMA bulletin said.