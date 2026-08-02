Assam flood situation improves slightly; 1.78 lakh people still affected across 7 districts

The flood situation in Assam showed slight improvement on August 1, with the number of affected people declining to nearly 1.78 lakh, although the number of flood-hit districts increased to seven, according to an official bulletin.

No fresh deaths were reported in the state during the last 24 hours, with the overall flood toll remaining at 82, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

The Dikhow river at Sivasagar and the Dhansiri (South) river at Numaligarh in Golaghat district were flowing above the danger level, the bulletin added.

A total of seven districts—Golaghat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Bajali, Dhemaji, Sonitpur and Jorhat—remained affected by the floods. The deluge continued to impact 20 revenue circles and 349 villages across the state.

The number of affected people stood at 1,78,837, down from 1.92 lakh reported on Friday. However, the number of flood-hit districts increased from five to seven during the period.

Charaideo remained the worst-affected district, with 75,199 people impacted by the floods, followed by Sivasagar, where 58,824 people continued to face the effects of the deluge.

The state government and disaster response agencies continued relief and rescue operations in the affected areas. A total of 44 relief camps were operational, providing shelter to around 15,000 displaced people. Another 17 relief distribution centres were functioning and providing assistance to 5,569 people, the ASDMA said.

Floodwaters continued to affect agriculture, with around 15,060 hectares of crop area remaining submerged. The floods also took a toll on livestock, with 1,543 animals washed away and another 6,765 animals affected.

Damage to houses, roads, bridges, schools and cattle sheds was reported from several flood-hit areas, while authorities continued to assess the full extent of losses.

Although the overall number of affected people has declined, the situation remains a concern in several parts of Upper Assam, particularly in Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat, where floodwaters continue to disrupt normal life.