The flood situation in the state is slightly improving as flood water has begun receding from the affected areas. Assam's Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has informed that three more have died in the last 24 hours. One each from Cachar, Hailakandi, and Nagaon district.

Almost 8.80 lakh people have been affected by this spate of floods. However, the total number of fatalities due to flood-related incidents stands at 190.

As of now14 districts of the state are still affected. The districts are Bajali, Cachar, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Karimganj, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar, and Tamulpur.

The infrastructure damaged, embankments, and roads affected are Karimganj, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, Sivasagar, Barpeta, Kamrup, Majuli, and Morigaon districts.

Erosion occurred in 10 districts. The districts are Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Majuli, Morigaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri. 14402.76 hectares crop area is still inundated.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been helping the district administration with the safe evacuation of people from affected areas with the help of other agencies.

On Thursday, 12 districts across Assam were affected due to the deluge. Over 75,000 people have taken shelter in 173 relief camps in various districts of the state. Meanwhile, 19 distribution camps are still operational in the state A total of 28 revenue circles and 620 villages in 14 districts reeling under the impact of the flood.

According to the ASDMA, all the rivers in the state are flowing below the danger mark. No embankment was breached in Assam in the past 24 hours. There has boon a large scale erosion reported in Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Majuli, Morigaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts of the state.