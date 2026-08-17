Assam flood situation improves, toll reaches 105 as 32,000 remain affected

Assam’s flood situation eased on August 17, but the deluge claimed one more life and continued to affect nearly 32,000 people across four districts, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

A person drowned in floodwaters in Sivasagar, taking the death toll from this year’s floods to 105, the ASDMA said in its latest bulletin.

Around 31,900 people remain affected in Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar. Nagaon has reported the highest impact, with nearly 20,000 people affected, followed by Jorhat with more than 5,000 and Sivasagar with over 4,500.

The situation has improved from Sunday, when nearly 52,000 people across five districts were affected by the floods.

The administration is currently running 15 relief camps and distribution centres across the four affected districts, providing assistance to 2,782 people.

Despite the improvement, 147 villages remain submerged, while floodwaters have damaged 3,198.77 hectares of cropland across the state.

Several embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have also suffered damage, the ASDMA said.

The floods have additionally affected 16,323 livestock and poultry across Assam.