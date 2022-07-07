The flood situation in the state is slightly improving as flood water has begun receding from the affected areas. Assam's Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has informed that two more have died in the last 24 hours. One is from the Kamrup Metro, and the other is from the Nagaon district.

Almost 1 million people have been affected by this spate of floods. However, the total number of fatalities due to flood-related incidents stands at 186, of which 168 have died in floods and 18 in landslide incidents.

As of now,20 districts of the state are still affected. The districts are Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tamulpur. Urban flooding occurred only in Dibrugarh district.

The infrastructure damaged, embankments, and roads affected are Barpeta, Bajali, Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Nalbari, and Sivasagar.

Wildlife was damaged only in the Morigaon district. Erosion occurred in 15 districts. The districts are Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, and Udalguri. 19589.47 hectares crop area is still inundated.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been helping the district administration with the safe evacuation of people from affected areas with the help of other agencies.

The total number of revenue circles affected is 42. According to ASDMA, the number of relief camps opened is 266 (relief camp) and 48 (relief distribution centre). The total of inmates in the relief camps is 1,35,166.

As per CWC (Central Water Commission) bulletin this Morning (07.07.2022; 9.00AM) rivers namely Barak (at BP Ghat, Karimganj) and Kushiya (at Karimganj) are flowing above dander level.

In view of the current flood situation in the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), along with all the stakeholders, expedited the response and recovery services to the severely affected districts.