The flood situation in Assam improved on Tuesday as the water level of major rivers receded with declining rainfall, reducing the number of affected people to 1.7 lakh, according to a bulletin.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that 1,70,377 people are currently affected by the flood in Bajali, Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang, Goalpara, Kamrup, Karimganj, Nagaon, and Hojai districts.

Over two lakh people were affected by the deluge in these nine districts on Sunday. The toll in this year’s flood, landslide, and storm has risen to 40, with one person drowning in Cachar on Monday.



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Karimganj is the worst affected district with 96,440 people under floodwater, followed by Cachar with over 52,400 and Darrang with nearly 10,802.

The Kushiara river in Karimganj was flowing above the danger mark, while other major rivers and their tributaries showed a receding trend due to decreased rainfall over the last two days.

A total of 13,094 people are currently taking shelter in 149 relief camps in the affected districts.

At least 641 villages are under floodwater, and 2,273.44 hectares of crop area have been damaged across the state.

Embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure have also been damaged by floodwater in most of the affected districts.