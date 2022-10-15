The flood situation in Assam continues to be grim with as many as 16 revenue circles in nine districts still under the grip of the flood, the bulletin of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated on October 15.

As per the report currently, nine districts have been affected- Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, and South Salmara.

On the other hand, 16 revenue circles have been impacted with the highest number in Dhubri, Nagaon and Golaghat registering 3 circles while Dhubri recorded the highest number of villages affected which stands at 97 followed by Majuli (31) and Dhemaji (32) and Golaghat (28) respectively.

In addition to this, around 24,605 domestic animals have also been affected by floods in Dhemaji, Darrang and Lakhimpur districts.