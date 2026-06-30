Assam flood situation remains grim; first death reported, nearly 47,000 people affected

The flood situation in Assam remained critical on June 30, with the first flood-related death of the season reported and nearly 47,000 people affected across six districts as rising rivers continued to inundate villages, damage infrastructure and disrupt normal life.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a woman died after being swept away by floodwaters in Sissiborgaon in Dhemaji district, marking the first fatality in this year's floods.

The latest flood bulletin said 46,938 people in 10 revenue circles and 221 villages across Dhemaji, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Chirang, Lakhimpur and Biswanath districts are currently affected. Dhemaji remains the worst-hit district, with 45,841 people impacted by the deluge.

The flood situation has worsened since Monday, when around 45,500 people in five districts were reported to be affected.

Two major rivers—the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat and the Disang at Nanglamuraghat—continued to flow above the danger mark, raising concerns of further flooding if rainfall persists.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government was closely monitoring the evolving situation and ensuring relief reached affected communities.

"We are leaving no stone unturned in our flood response. While I continue to monitor the situation closely, my Cabinet colleagues are on the ground overseeing relief efforts, protection measures and ensuring timely assistance," Sarma said in a post on X.

As part of the government's response, Water Resources Minister Susanta Borgohain and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta visited flood-hit areas along the Chakrang River in Gohpur to assess the situation and review ongoing relief operations.

Borgohain said necessary instructions had been issued to the concerned departments to undertake immediate flood protection measures in vulnerable areas.

The ASDMA said four relief camps and six relief distribution centres are currently operational, providing shelter and assistance to more than 450 displaced people.

Floodwaters have submerged 3,809 hectares of agricultural land, while more than 88,000 animals, including around 50,000 large livestock, have also been affected.

The current wave of floods has caused damage to roads and other public infrastructure in several districts, with authorities continuing restoration work alongside relief and rescue operations.

Officials said the situation remains under close watch as water levels in major rivers continue to remain high and further rainfall could aggravate the flood conditions.

