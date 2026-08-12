Assam flood situation remains serious, over 1.12 lakh affected as more rain forecast

The flood situation in Assam remained serious on Wednesday, August 12, with more than 1.12 lakh people affected across four districts as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast more rain in several flood-hit areas, officials said.

Several rivers are flowing above their danger levels, raising concerns over flooding in additional areas, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) official said.

The IMD's Guwahati centre has forecast thunderstorms with lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sivasagar and Tinsukia districts.

The Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat district continues to remain in a “severe flood situation”, with its water level rising steadily. The ASDMA has advised people to stay away from the river.

According to the latest ASDMA flood bulletin, no fresh fatalities were reported and the death toll in this year's floods remained at 101.

More than 1,12,700 people are currently affected in Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts. Golaghat is the worst-hit, with over 65,000 people affected, followed by Sivasagar with nearly 20,000 and Nagaon with more than 16,000 people.

The Dhansiri at Numaligarh and the Kushiyara at Sribhumi are flowing above the danger levels, the official said.

The administration is operating 92 relief camps and relief distribution centres across five districts, providing assistance to 30,205 affected people.

In the last 24 hours, the ASDMA distributed 420.32 quintals of rice, 74.72 quintals of dal, 22.42 quintals of salt and 2,058.95 litres of mustard oil among flood-affected people.

At least 441 villages remain inundated, while 10,879.03 hectares of cropland have been damaged across the state.

Floodwaters have also damaged embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure in several districts.

The floods have additionally affected 31,650 domestic animals and poultry across the state, according to the ASDMA.