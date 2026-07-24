Assam flood situation serious, Centre and state working together to support affected people: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on July 24 described the flood situation in Assam as "very serious", stating that 47 people have lost their lives so far while several others remain missing, as rescue and relief operations continue across the affected districts.

Speaking to media, Sonowal said the Central and Assam governments are working in close coordination to provide all possible assistance to flood-hit families.

"The flood situation in Assam is very serious. So far, 47 people have lost their lives, which is deeply unfortunate, and many others are still missing. Both the Central Government and the State Government are working together to support the flood-affected people. Various measures have been taken to ensure their safety and provide relief and rescue assistance. The NDRF and SDRF have been providing special support so that people do not feel alone during this difficult time," Sonowal said.

He reiterated that both governments remain committed to extending every possible assistance to those affected by the floods.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the death toll is likely to increase as several flood-affected areas remain cut off, making it difficult to ascertain the full extent of casualties and damage.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma said 77 revenue circles across the state have been affected by the floods, with 47 deaths and eight people officially reported missing so far.

He said Charaideo district has been among the worst affected, with three revenue circles, 152 villages and over 1.33 lakh people impacted. Ten people have died there, while one person remains missing. In neighbouring Sivasagar district, five revenue circles and 333 villages have been affected, with over 5.3 lakh people impacted. The district has reported 21 deaths and six missing persons.

The Chief Minister said relief materials have reached all affected villages in Charaideo. However, rescue and relief teams are yet to access around 20 to 30 per cent of the worst-hit areas in Nazira and parts of Sivasagar due to thick layers of mud and damaged connectivity, despite floodwaters receding.

Sarma said Agriculture, Veterinary and Health Ministers have been directed to visit Charaideo, Sivasagar, Golaghat and Jorhat after three days to assess losses and extend assistance to affected families.

Highlighting the financial preparedness of the state, the Chief Minister said Assam has received Rs 4,000 crore under the 16th Finance Commission, with around Rs 800 crore currently available for disaster response. He said the government would assess the total damage and submit a memorandum to the Centre seeking additional financial assistance if required.

Sarma also attributed the devastating floods to exceptionally heavy rainfall in Assam and neighbouring Nagaland. He said Nagaland recorded 121 per cent above-normal rainfall during the period, while Mokokchung witnessed an extraordinary 493 per cent excess rainfall between July 18 and 20. Charaideo received 436 per cent above-normal rainfall during the same period, while Sivasagar recorded 134 per cent excess rainfall, triggering widespread flooding across Upper Assam.