The flood situation in Assam’s Dhemaji district has worsened with Jia-Bharali river flowing above danger level.

As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority bulletin, around 24,604 people are reeling under tremendous flood situation in Biswanath, Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts.



Dhemaji remained the worst hit district, with 18,420 people reeling under flood. While Lakhimpur reported 4,810 and Biswanath reported 1,374 affected families.



More than 12,000 animals have been impacted by the calamity.



Meanwhile, there have been reports of embankment breach in Biswanath district, leading to damage to roads and bridges.



The advisory stated by the state weather bulletin says that in the past 24 hours, erosions have been observed in the districts of Tinsukia, Biswanath, Darrang, Dibrugarh and Sonitpur.



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