The flood situation in Assam, which had been showing signs of improvement over the past few days, has deteriorated again with a sharp increase in both the affected population and the number of impacted districts, according to an official bulletin released on Saturday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that 133,945 people across seven districts are now affected by the floods. This marks a significant rise from the previous day's count of 107,385 people across five districts. Despite the worsening conditions, no casualties were reported in the past 24 hours, keeping the toll from this year’s floods, storms, and landslides at 42.

Cachar district remains the worst hit, with 67,030 people impacted by the deluge. Following closely are Karimganj with 27,235 affected individuals and Dhemaji with 25,947. Other districts still grappling with floodwaters include Kamrup, Karimganj, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Tinsukia, and Lakhimpur.

In response to the crisis, 8,484 displaced people have sought refuge in 66 relief camps, with an additional five relief distribution centres also operational. In Dhemaji district, local administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel evacuated 100 people using six boats.

The floods have also caused significant damage to infrastructure, including roads, bridges, embankments, and culverts across various parts of the state, as highlighted by the ASDMA bulletin.