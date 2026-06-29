Assam flood situation worsens: One missing, over 45,000 affected

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on June 29 with one person reported missing and more than 45,500 people affected across five districts, prompting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to assure the state of all possible assistance from the Centre.

According to the daily flood bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person was swept away by strong currents in the Jonai subdivision of Dhemaji district. Search operations are underway to trace the missing individual.

The latest bulletin said 45,515 people have been affected by floods in Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur and Nalbari districts. The number marks a sharp rise from Sunday, when over 22,000 people across six districts were affected by the deluge.

Dhemaji remains the worst-hit district, with more than 41,000 people affected, followed by Dibrugarh, where nearly 4,000 people have been impacted. Around 800 people have also been affected in Chirang district.

Amid the worsening situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the phone to review the flood situation and assured the state government of all possible support from the Centre.

According to officials, Shah enquired about the extent of damage caused by the rising rivers and reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue efforts.

Expressing gratitude, Sarma said in a post on X that he briefed the Union Home Minister on the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken in Dhemaji district.

"He has also assured us all possible support and assistance from the Government of India to deal with this situation," the chief minister said.

Sarma said Water Resources Minister Susanta Borgohain and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta have been directed to remain stationed in Dhemaji to supervise relief and rehabilitation operations.

"Our priority is to ensure relief and rescue reach all those affected. We are closely monitoring the situation," the chief minister said, adding that the government is also strengthening anti-erosion measures as a precaution against further damage from heavy rainfall.

He said the ministers have been instructed to ensure timely distribution of relief materials to people staying in relief camps and to expedite restoration of disrupted transport connectivity in affected areas.

According to the ASDMA, the district administrations are currently operating 12 relief camps and relief distribution centres in two districts, providing shelter to 655 displaced people.

During the last 24 hours, authorities distributed 519.8 quintals of rice, 93.52 quintals of dal, 28.2 quintals of salt and 2,815.57 litres of mustard oil among flood-affected families.

The floodwaters have submerged 257 villages across the state, while 4,278.52 hectares of agricultural land have been damaged.

The ASDMA also reported extensive damage to embankments, roads, bridges and other public infrastructure in several districts.

Among the rivers, the Disang River is flowing above the danger level at Nanglamuraghat, keeping authorities on alert.

The floods have also severely affected the livestock sector, with more than 76,000 domestic animals and poultry impacted across the state.

With forecasts indicating continued rainfall in the coming days, the state government has intensified monitoring and urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and follow advisories issued by district authorities.