Assam flood toll climbs to 47 as over 7.21 lakh people remain affected

The flood situation in Assam worsened on July 23 as the death toll rose to 47 after six more fatalities were reported, while the number of people affected by the deluge increased to more than 7.21 lakh across 11 districts, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The latest casualties include four deaths in Sivasagar and two in Charaideo over the past 24 hours.

ASDMA said more than 7.21 lakh people have been affected across 37 revenue circles and 883 villages in Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Charaideo, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Nagaon, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong and Tinsukia districts.

Sivasagar remains the worst-hit district, with nearly 3.75 lakh people affected, followed by Charaideo with 1.86 lakh and Jorhat with around 1.15 lakh. On Wednesday, the flood-affected population stood at 6.43 lakh across 10 districts.

A total of 103 relief camps are currently housing 24,124 displaced people, while 255 relief distribution centres have been set up to assist those affected.

Floodwaters have also submerged 25,375.44 hectares of agricultural land, causing significant damage to crops.

Several major rivers continue to flow above the danger level, raising concerns as rainfall persists across most parts of the state. The rivers flowing above the red mark are the Burhidihing at Khowang in Dibrugarh, Kikhor at Sivasagar, Desang at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, and Kushiyara at Sribhumi.

Authorities also reported damage to infrastructure from different parts of the state as the flood situation remains critical.