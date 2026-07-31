Assam flood toll climbs to 80 as over 2.12 lakh remain affected

The death toll from this year's floods in Assam has risen to 80 after two more people lost their lives in Sivasagar district, even as the overall flood situation continued to improve, with the number of affected people falling to 2.12 lakh, officials said on July 31.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), both fatalities were reported from Sivasagar, where a boy was among those who drowned in floodwaters over the past 24 hours.

Floodwaters continue to affect 2,12,400 people across eight districts — Golaghat, Sivasagar, Biswanath, Charaideo, Kamrup (Metropolitan), Jorhat, Dhemaji and Nagaon. A total of 21 revenue circles and 437 villages remain inundated.

Charaideo remains the worst-hit district, with nearly 80,000 people affected, followed by Sivasagar with around 71,000 and Jorhat with over 40,000. The number of affected people has declined from more than three lakh recorded earlier this week, indicating an improvement in the flood situation.

The administration is operating 112 relief camps and relief distribution centres across four districts, where 75,583 displaced people are currently taking shelter. Rescue and relief operations are being carried out by the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, police and civil administration.

Authorities said 17,198.09 hectares of cropland remain submerged, while embankments, roads, bridges and other public infrastructure have suffered damage in several districts. The Dhansiri River continues to flow above the danger level at Numaligarh.

Floods have also affected nearly 2.97 lakh domestic animals and poultry across the state.

During the past 24 hours, the administration distributed 918.55 quintals of rice, 203.9 quintals of pulses, 146.7 quintals of salt and 17,546.4 litres of mustard oil among flood-affected families.

As per the previous ASDMA assessment, 1,517 houses have been fully damaged, while 7,099 houses have been partially damaged. A total of 29,987 people have been evacuated, and two people remain missing.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a six-month moratorium on loan repayments for flood-affected borrowers in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts following a special meeting of the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC), attended by representatives of the Reserve Bank of India, NABARD, State Bank of India and other commercial banks.

He also said banks would be allowed to extend the tenure of loans taken by flood-hit borrowers by up to seven years, depending on the nature of the loan.

The chief minister further said the state government has sought a special financial support package from the Centre for relief and rehabilitation. During the visit of the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), Assam also requested that the Upper Assam floods be recognised as an "atypical, high-intensity, rapid-onset event", allowing for more flexible norms in damage assessment and assistance.

This version keeps the latest July 31 figures while retaining the earlier house damage, evacuation and missing-person data, making it clear that those figures are from the previous ASDMA assessment since they were not updated in the latest bulletin.