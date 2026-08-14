Assam flood toll rises to 104 with one more death; over 78,000 affected

The flood death toll in Assam rose to 104 on Friday, August 14, after one more person died in Sivasagar district, while the number of people affected by the deluge increased marginally to over 78,000, according to an official bulletin.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said the number of flood-affected districts remained unchanged at seven.

The latest death was reported from Sivasagar in the last 24 hours, taking the toll in this year’s floods to 104.

Floodwaters continued to affect 20 revenue circles and 313 villages across Nagaon, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Kamrup, Hojai, Jorhat and Lakhimpur districts.

Golaghat remained the worst-hit district with 30,778 people affected, followed by Nagaon with 26,292 and Sivasagar with 12,480.

On Thursday, around 77,500 people were affected across the seven districts.

The administration was operating 31 relief camps, where more than 5,000 displaced people had taken shelter. Another 37 relief distribution centres were functioning to provide assistance to those affected.

The bulletin said 8,268.71 hectares of crop area remained submerged, while 42,105 animals had also been affected.

Flood-related damage to infrastructure, including houses, roads and bridges, was reported from several affected areas, it added.