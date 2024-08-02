The death toll in Assam's ongoing flood crisis increased by two on Friday, bringing the total to 116, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The latest fatalities were reported from Golaghat and Morongi revenue circles in Golaghat district.

The official ASDMA bulletin highlighted that 18,307 people across six districts remain affected by the floods. The deluge has impacted 14 revenue circles and 146 villages, leaving thousands struggling with the aftermath. The most affected districts include Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Dhemaji, Nagaon, and Sivsagar, with Golaghat being the worst-hit area where over 13,600 people are affected.

Relief efforts are underway, with nine relief camps currently sheltering 841 displaced individuals and 23 distribution centres assisting 5,331 people. The floodwaters have inundated 3,745.1 hectares of crops, and 6,106 animals have been washed away in the last 24 hours. Additionally, the Dhansiri River in Numaligarh is flowing above the danger level.