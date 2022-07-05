Road, rail and highway links have been heavily damaged after incessant rain and flooding with landslides continued to wreak havoc in Assam. Nearly 14 lakh people across 22 districts of the state continue to remain affected with death toll rising to 180.

As per official records, a total of 3,983 road, bridges have been damaged in the recurring flood and landslide incidents, cutting off strategic communication links in the state.

Many have been forced to take shelter in temporary shelter homes after flood and landslides washed away their homes. Especially many roads and bridges linking to important villages and districts have been heavily damaged in the calamity.

Cachar district is the worst-hit region as per Disaster Management officials.

To further compound troubles, the weather office has forecast heavy to heavy downpour in Assam over the next three days.

According to daily flood report issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the flood claimed one more life, that of a child, in the Cachar district. Moreover, one more remains missing in the same district, the report added.

The devastating floods and landslides have so far claimed 180 lives in Assam in 2022. While 162 people have died in flood-related incidents, 218 others killed in landslides.