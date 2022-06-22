Assam has been dealing with floods and landslides for the past eight days, starting from June 13. A total of 55, 42, 053 people across 5,577 villages in 32 districts are affected by floods in the last 24 hours. Flooding has affected a total of 121 Revenue Circles.

7 human life was lost in floods in the last 24 hours and a total of 81 human lives (71 in flood and 17 in a landslide) have been lost in the Assam floods.

862 relief camps and 825 relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas in the last 24 hours. A total of 2, 62, 155 inmates are staying in these relief camps. The flood situation though improving is under close watch.

Total 1, 08, 306.18 crop area were affected and a total of 59,654 animals has died or were washed away in the last 24 hours.