In a terrible occurrence, two police personnel were washed away in flood waters along Nagaon district’s Kampur area on Sunday night.

The OC has been identified as Samujjal Kakoty and the constable was Rajib Bordoloi.

The body of a constable was recovered, but the Kampur Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge is still missing.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, police teams immediately rushed to the scene for search and rescue operations.

The incident occurred when the OC along with his team had gone for an operation to nab a criminal in connection to a case at Pasonijhor on Sunday night.

While carrying out the operations, the constable was washed away by the strong current of the flood waters.

Meanwhile, the OC drove into the water to save the life of Constable. However, the strong flow of water due to the rising water levels of the Kopili and Nixari Rivers swept him away too.