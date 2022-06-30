The flood situation in Assam has worsened further. Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) have informed that 31,54,556 people are still affected by the floods. In 24 hours total human lost 12.With this, the number of people who lost their lives in flood-related incidents in the state this year has increased to 151.

As of now, 31,54,556 people have been affected by floods in 26 districts of the state. The districts are Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri. Landslides occurs Kamrup (M) and Karimganj. Urban Flood occurred in Cachar and Tinsukia.

Number of revenue circles affected is 79. Erosion occurred in the following districts Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, and Tinsukia.

Infrastructure damaged in Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, and Udalguri.

Embankment affected in three districts Biswanath, Lakhimpur and Tamulpur. Total number of houses damaged are 548.

As per CWC (Central Water Commission) Beki (Road Bridge), Kopili (Dharamtul), Brahmaputra (Tezpur; Neamatighat) are flowing above danger level.

NDRF has been helping the district administration in safe evacuation of people from affected areas apart from our own SDRF, Fire & ES personnel, Police forces, AAPDA Mitra Volunteers of ASDMA etc.

Also Watch : Bongaigaon river aie turns calamitous due to rising floodwaters



