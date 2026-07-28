Assam flood victims to receive Rs 15,000 interim relief; ex-gratia without postmortem, announces CM Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 28 announced a series of relief measures for flood-hit families in Charaideo, Sivasagar, Golaghat and Jorhat, including Rs 15,000 in direct financial assistance, simplified ex-gratia norms for deceased victims, and special support for students affected by the deluge.

Addressing the public through a Facebook Live session, the chief minister said the state has so far recorded 68 flood-related deaths, while seven people remain missing, primarily from Nazira in Sivasagar district.

Rs 9 lakh ex-gratia without postmortem

Sarma announced that the families of those who lost their lives in the floods will receive Rs 9 lakh as ex-gratia, comprising Rs 5 lakh from the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Rs 4 lakh from the Central government.

He said families would no longer be required to produce a postmortem report to claim the compensation.

For the seven people reported missing in Nazira, the government has decided to extend the benefit of doubt. If they remain untraced after one month, their families will also be eligible for the compensation based on a missing certificate issued by the concerned Circle Office.

Rs 15,000 interim relief for over one lakh families

The chief minister said that apart from relief materials, affected families urgently require financial support to rebuild their lives.

To address this, the state government will provide Rs 15,000 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to each flood-affected family in Charaideo, Sivasagar, Golaghat and Jorhat.

The amount is intended to help families purchase essential household items such as clothes and utensils and undertake cleaning and restoration of their homes after floodwaters recede.

According to Sarma, more than one lakh families will benefit from the interim financial assistance.

Advance Orunodoi payment with enhanced assistance

The chief minister also announced special support under the Orunodoi scheme for beneficiaries in the four worst-hit districts.

Instead of the scheduled August 3 release, the monthly assistance will be credited on August 1. Beneficiaries in Charaideo, Sivasagar, Golaghat and Jorhat will receive Rs 2,500 each, taking their total immediate financial support to Rs 17,500 when combined with the special flood relief.

He added that Orunodoi beneficiaries in other parts of the state would also receive payments, though the amount would be lower.

Special package for students

Recognising the impact of floods on education, Sarma announced that students in Charaideo and Sivasagar will receive fresh school uniforms and free textbooks.

Higher Secondary students will be provided Rs 1,000 to purchase books, while undergraduate students pursuing BA/BSc courses will receive Rs 3,000. Postgraduate students will be given Rs 5,000 to help them replace books and study materials lost in the floods.

The announcements come as Upper Assam continues to grapple with one of the worst flood spells in recent years, with thousands of homes inundated and extensive damage reported to infrastructure, agriculture and public property.