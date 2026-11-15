Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, November 15, outlined the objectives of the proposed Assam Flood Plain Zoning Bill, 2026, saying it seeks to introduce scientific mapping and a structured approach to flood management across the state.

In a post on X, Sarma said the legislation would provide for scientific mapping of the Brahmaputra and Barak river basins and establish clearly defined flood zones to protect communities and guide safer development.

He said the proposed framework would shift flood management from conventional riverbank protection measures to a broader, basin-level planning approach.

According to the chief minister, the bill also envisages the use of LiDAR technology and satellite-based mapping to identify flood-prone areas and regulate development accordingly.

The proposed zoning framework categorises areas into prohibited, regulated and unregulated zones. While river channels and active flow areas would fall under prohibited zones, regulated zones would require elevated plinths and flood-resilient construction. Normal development would be permitted in areas outside the identified flood lines.

The bill also proposes safeguards for existing property owners, including protection for lawful properties, a mandatory 60-day public hearing and objection period, and online and physical mechanisms for appeals.

Sarma said the initiative would be funded through externally aided projects and grants, with the objective of avoiding additional financial burden on the state. It is also expected to facilitate central approvals and funding from the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The proposed legislation aims to incorporate flood-risk assessment into land-use planning, with a focus on reducing the impact of recurring floods in Assam.