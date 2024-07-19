Assam is experiencing a modest improvement in flood conditions, yet significant challenges persist across the state. According to the latest bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 200,000 individuals in 572 villages across 32 revenue circles are grappling with ongoing flood impacts in 13 districts.

Nagaon remains the hardest-hit district, with 74,193 residents affected. Cachar follows with 35,925 individuals impacted, while Dhubri reports 19,986 affected residents. The Brahmaputra River at Dhubri and the Disang River at Nanglamuraghat continue to exceed danger levels, exacerbating the situation.

Currently, approximately 10,359 people are taking refuge in relief camps set up across six districts. Additionally, 6,254 individuals are being accommodated at relief distribution centers. The flooding has also led to the distressing impact on 77,582 animals in Sivasagar, Nagaon, Kamrup Metro, Goalpara, Dhubri, and Dhemaji.

Property damage includes the destruction of 18 fully kuccha houses and partial damage to 265 others. There have also been nine reports of infrastructure damage, primarily affecting roads across three districts.

Looking ahead, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather warnings for the upcoming five days, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the region:

Moderate rain is expected in many areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, with isolated thunderstorms and lightning. Heavy rain may occur in isolated spots in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Most areas of Assam and Meghalaya will see moderate rain, with many regions in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura also affected. Light to moderate rain is anticipated in Arunachal Pradesh, with heavy rain possible in isolated areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur.

Moderate rain will continue across Assam, Meghalaya, and many places in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are likely. Heavy rain may occur in isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur.

Expect moderate rain in most areas of Assam and Meghalaya, with heavy rain forecasted in isolated places across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur.



Rainfall will be moderate across most regions of Assam and Meghalaya, as well as in many areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Heavy rain is likely in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.

Residents are urged to stay updated with weather warnings and take appropriate safety measures in response to the predicted severe weather conditions.