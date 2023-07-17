The flood situation in Assam continues to worsen, with approximately 1 lakh individuals affected by the deluge across 10 districts. The latest daily flood report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on July 16 reveals that over 98,800 people are currently grappling with the devastating floods in Sonitpur, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar, and Udalguri districts. Among these, Golaghat remains the worst-hit district, with nearly 29,000 people affected, followed closely by Dhemaji (28,000) and Sivasagar (13,500).

The figures on July 15 indicated that floods had impacted around 1.08 lakh people across 12 districts. As relief measures are being implemented, the authorities have set up 17 relief camps in two districts, accommodating 2,941 individuals. Additionally, 49 relief distribution centers have been established across six districts. At present, 371 villages are submerged, and approximately 3,618.35 hectares of crop areas have been devastated throughout the state, as reported by the ASDMA.

Widespread erosion has been witnessed in several districts, including Baksa, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Udalguri, and Tinsukia. The floodwaters have also inflicted significant damage to embankments, roads, bridges, and other vital infrastructure in Sonitpur, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Morigaon, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, and Majuli districts.

Furthermore, the Brahmaputra River is currently flowing above the danger mark in Dhubri, Tezpur, and Neamatighat. Meanwhile, the tributary Dikhou is experiencing a surge in water levels in Sivasagar.