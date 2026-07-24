Assam floods: 11 lakh affected, Himanta to consult Army, IAF to reach marooned villages

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 24 said the flood situation in the state remains grim, with nearly 11 lakh people across more than 2,000 villages affected, as the government steps up relief operations and explores new ways to reach stranded residents.

After reviewing the flood situation with senior officials and deputy commissioners of the affected districts, Sarma said ministers have been deployed on the ground to supervise relief efforts and announced that he would revisit the worst-hit areas within the next two to three days.

"The situation continues to be grim," the chief minister said in a post on X.

According to Sarma, more than 41,000 people are currently taking shelter in 162 relief camps established across the affected districts.

The state has so far distributed over 14,000 quintals of rice, 2,000 quintals of dal and 58,820 litres of mustard oil, along with other essential relief materials, with distribution continuing in flood-hit areas.

The chief minister said the state government has already released over Rs 111 crore to district administrations to strengthen relief and rescue operations, adding that additional funds will be provided as required.

With several rivers still flowing above or close to the danger level, Sarma directed officials to remain on high alert. He also said mobile medical teams from the Health and Animal Husbandry departments have been deployed in all affected areas to prevent disease outbreaks and provide treatment to people and livestock.

To improve access to marooned villages, Sarma said he would hold discussions with officers of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force on enhancing rescue operations and streamlining aerial relief distribution to ensure no stranded family is left behind.

He also said a Central government team will soon visit Assam to assess the extent of the damage. Simultaneously, state assessment teams will begin surveying affected areas using a mobile application to upload real-time data on losses and damage.

"Assam has weathered floods before and we will do so again with the full support of the Government of India and the people. We will stand by those who have lost their loved ones and belongings and help them rebuild their lives," Sarma said.