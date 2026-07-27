Assam floods: 13-year-old dies trying to save beloved puppy, leaves grieving parents shattered

In a tragedy that has come to symbolize the human cost of Assam's devastating floods, 13-year-old Hridip Panika sacrificed his life while trying to save his three-month-old puppy from the raging floodwaters in Bamun Pukhuri village under Nazira.

The Class 7 student of a local Model School was the only child of Deepak Panika and Parbati Panika.

As floodwaters rapidly engulfed their village, Hridip noticed his beloved puppy, Borun, being swept away by the current. Without a second thought, he jumped into the swirling waters in an attempt to rescue the animal he had lovingly raised.

Borun survived. Hridip did not.

The powerful current dragged the teenager away, leaving his family and neighbours helpless. His body was later recovered, bringing an end to a desperate search but beginning an unbearable grief for his parents.

The Panika family had already lost their home and belongings to the floods. Now, they are mourning the loss of their only son.

Videos showing Deepak and Parbati Panika weeping over the body of their child, while the rescued puppy sits nearby, have left people across Assam heartbroken. The images have spread widely on social media, prompting an outpouring of condolences and support.

Friends and neighbours remember Hridip as a cheerful, compassionate boy who loved animals. His instinct to save Borun, despite the danger, reflected the kindness that defined him.

What was meant to be an ordinary day in a flood-ravaged village turned into a nightmare that no parent should ever have to endure.

As Assam continues to battle one of its worst flood seasons in recent years, Hridip's story has become a poignant reminder that behind every disaster statistic lies a family forever changed.

Social workers, local residents and several organisations have since come forward to support the Panika family, whose loss has touched hearts across the state.

For Deepak and Parbati Panika, however, no amount of help can fill the silence left behind by the son who never returned home after trying to save his best friend.