Assam floods: 1.36 lakh people still affected across five districts; death toll rises to 85

The flood situation in Assam continued to improve on August 2, though 1,36,203 people remain affected across 335 villages in five districts, according to the latest official flood bulletin.

The affected districts are Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo and Dhemaji, covering 21 revenue circles. Floodwaters have also damaged crops spread across 15,422 hectares of agricultural land.

The latest report recorded three flood-related deaths in Sivasagar, while two persons remain missing from the district.

No urban flooding has been reported in the state.

With the latest fatalities, the total flood death toll in Assam this year has risen to 85.