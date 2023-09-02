The latest Assam Daily Flood Report, as of 4:00 PM on September 2, 2023, reveals the continued impact of flooding across the state.

One human life was lost today in the Darrang district, bringing the cumulative number of flood-related fatalities to 18. The latest fatality occurred in Tamulpur.

A total of 242,515 people have been affected by the floods. Out of these, 104,368 are male, 83,107 are female, and 55,040 are children.

Several rivers, including the Brahmaputra in Dhubri, Goalpara, Guwahati, Tezpur, and Neamatighat, continue to flow above the danger level.

As many as 18 districts and sub-divisions have been affected by the floods. These include Barpeta, Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, and Sonitpur.A total of 39 revenue circles have been affected, with 779 villages submerged.

In response to the crisis, 50 relief camps and centers have been opened to provide shelter and support. Among these, 7 are relief camps, while 43 serve as distribution points.

There are currently 2,169 individuals taking refuge in these relief camps. Of these, 1,022 are male, 933 are female, 200 are children, and there are 9 lactating and pregnant women, along with 5 persons with disabilities.

In Udalguri district, an embankment breach has been reported at Harisinga - Jalimukh Bandh, with erosion occurring at the existing coredam of Khalengdwar (Jalimukh) on the left bank of the Nonoi river. This erosion is a cause for concern and may lead to a breach in upcoming floods.

In Kamrup North, urban flooding has been reported in the village of Mariapatty, Amingaon. This led to waterlogging in parts of the village, impacting services such as the Anganwadi Centre in Lachitgarh LPS.