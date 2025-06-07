Assam saw a slight reprieve in flood conditions on Saturday, 7 June, with the number of people impacted dropping to 3.37 lakh across 12 districts, based on the Assam State Disaster Management Authority's (ASDMA) most recent update. This marks a decrease from the prior day's total of 4.43 lakh. Yet, the death toll due to the floods has risen to 17, with a new casualty reported in Kamrup (Metro) on Saturday. While some areas have benefited from receding waters, significant destruction lingers, especially in the districts of Sribhumi, Hailakandi, and Cachar.

Sribhumi district remains hit the hardest, with 1,93,244 individuals enduring the flood's impact. Hailakandi follows, reporting 73,724 affected residents, and Cachar has 56,398 people affected. Other districts such as Nagaon, Kamrup, Morigaon, Goalpara, Darrang, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Kamrup (Metro), and Golaghat also continue to face difficulties.

Rivers such as the Brahmaputra at Dhubri, Kopili at Dharamtul, Barak at B.P. Ghat, and Kushiyara at Sribhumi continue to flow above the danger threshold, prolonging hardships in low-lying regions and posing ongoing threats to communities therein.

In response, efforts to curb the flood's impact have been stepped up in the most afflicted districts. Sribhumi has established 53 relief camps, while Cachar runs 115 camps. Relief centres are also operational in Biswanath, Morigaon, Hailakandi, and Nagaon to assist the affected populations.

In Morigaon, the Public Health Engineering department has installed five hand tube wells and distributed chemical packets and informational leaflets to ensure safe drinking water access. Meanwhile, the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited noted damage to 16 electric poles, 3 transformers, and 11.5 km of power lines in North Lakhimpur.

The Veterinary Department in Sribhumi has provided 300 quintals of rice bran to livestock owners in regions like Asimganj, Kanaibazar, Jurbari, Kabaribond, and Faridkuna, highlighting the extensive support efforts aimed at lessening the impact on agriculture and local livelihoods.

Urban areas are also contending with issues, with flash floods reported in Kamrup and Darrang, affecting 657 residents. Several municipal wards in Kamrup remain submerged. Landslides have been recorded in Dima Hasao and Kamrup (Metro), displacing residents, including 34 individuals housed in relief camps in Dispur. The landslide-related death count has climbed to six.

Even with fewer individuals affected, vast areas of Assam still grapple with the consequences of flooding and landslides. With several rivers persisting above danger levels, and vital infrastructure alongside agriculture severely impacted, ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts across the state remain critical.