Assam floods: 222 relief camps shelter 72,532; nearly 13,600 houses damaged

The devastating floods in Assam have claimed 82 lives and affected more than 1.14 lakh people across 25 districts since April 29, according to the latest flood situation update released by the state government.

The flood situation has impacted 77 revenue circles and 2,255 villages, while 29,985 people have been evacuated from affected areas, the update said.

A total of 222 relief camps are currently operational, providing shelter to 72,532 displaced people. The government has also set up 183 relief distribution centres to provide essential supplies and assistance to flood-hit families.

The affected districts include Goalpara, Cachar, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Nalbari, Bajali, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Baksa, Sivasagar, Darrang, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Hojai, Golaghat, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan and Majuli.

While no person is currently reported missing, the floods have caused extensive damage to homes and infrastructure across the state.

According to the official data, 2,797 houses have been fully damaged, while another 10,760 houses have suffered partial damage.

The latest update also recorded 82 flood-related deaths, including 42 in Sivasagar, nine in Charaideo, three each in Dhemaji and Golaghat, two each in Sonitpur and Jorhat, and one each in Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Kamrup.

Relief and rescue operations are continuing in the affected districts as authorities work to assist displaced families and assess the full extent of the damage caused by the floods.