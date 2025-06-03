The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has reported that more than 3.64 lakh people have been affected by widespread flooding across 19 districts of Assam. Floodwaters have submerged 758 villages situated in 54 revenue circles, impacting significant areas including Bajali, Bilasipara, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Hojai, Kaliabor, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nalbari, North Kamrup, South Kamrup, and South Salmara-Mankachar.

In response to the crisis, the Assam Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called upon its workers to actively engage in relief operations. The party's state headquarters has issued directives to district committees, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that no affected individuals are left out of the relief efforts. Dedicated committees have been formed in various districts to oversee and facilitate the smooth distribution of aid.

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia has appealed to party workers to serve the flood-affected communities with dedication and compassion. He urged them to participate wholeheartedly in relief and rescue operations, reflecting the party's commitment to assisting those in dire need. These efforts align with the party's broader strategy to provide continuous support to the affected regions.

Concurrently, the Health and Family Welfare Minister of Assam, Ashok Singhal, held a review meeting to assess the health services in the flood-affected areas. The minister emphasized the need for continuous health check-ups and the timely distribution of essential medicines in relief shelters. Medical teams have been instructed to remain vigilant against the rise in waterborne and infectious diseases during this period.

Minister Singhal's review also included efforts to control malaria in the Indo-Bhutan border areas, particularly in the Kokrajhar and Chirang districts. He has directed the establishment of Fast Referral Units (FRUs) in each Assembly constituency to provide maternal, pediatric, and emergency health services, ensuring that health needs are promptly addressed.

Additionally, as part of the Fit India Movement, the Director of Ayush, Assam, has been tasked with organizing regular yoga training sessions at every Ayushman Arogya Mandir. These sessions aim to promote health awareness and encourage community participation in maintaining physical fitness. This initiative seeks to bolster public health resilience amid the challenging flood conditions.

The ongoing floods have underscored the need for coordinated efforts between political, health, and community organisations to mitigate the impacts on affected populations. With proactive steps taken by the government and allied bodies, there is hope for a structured and effective response to the crisis.

As the situation continues to evolve, the collaboration between governmental departments, political parties, and community organisations will be critical in providing the necessary relief and rehabilitation for those affected by the floods.