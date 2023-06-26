The latest Assam Daily Flood Report on June 26 reveals the grim impact of floods in the state, with 5 lives lost and over 150,000 people affected by the raging waters. Barpeta district recorded the highest number of affected individuals, followed by Bajali and Lakhimpur.

According to the report, a total of 155,896 people have been affected, including 73,915 males, 70,046 females, and 11,935 children. The district-wise breakdown shows Barpeta with 87,232 affected individuals, followed by Bajali with 44,617 and Lakhimpur with 17,086.

While no rivers are currently flowing above the danger level, the floods have impacted 11 districts/subdivisions, namely Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, and Tamulpur. The report also highlights that 23 revenue circles and 563 villages have been affected, with Kamrup, Nalbari, and Barpeta districts bearing the brunt.

In response to the crisis, a total of 99 relief camps/centres have been set up, including 29 relief camps and 70 relief distribution centres. Currently, 2,915 individuals, comprising 1,292 males, 1,226 females, and 375 children, are taking shelter in these relief camps. Additionally, 16 pregnant/lactating mothers and 6 persons with disabilities are being provided necessary care.

The floods have not only affected human lives but also taken a toll on animals. The report states that a staggering 167,086 animals have been impacted, including 81,712 large animals, 59,503 small animals, and 25,871 poultry. No animals have been reported washed away so far.

In rescue operations, 1 boat has been deployed to assist in evacuation efforts, while a team of 10 medical professionals is providing essential healthcare services to the affected population.