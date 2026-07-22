Assam Floods: 56-year-old woman killed as flood-hit elephant enters revenue village near Dibru-Saikhowa

A 56-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant that is believed to have strayed from the flood-affected Dibru-Saikhowa National Park into a nearby human settlement in Assam's Tinsukia district early on July 22, highlighting the growing human-elephant conflict triggered by monsoon flooding.

The victim, identified as Chanju Urang (56), a widow and resident of Bormura Miripathar village under the Saikhowa Forest Range of the Doomdooma Forest Division, was attacked at around 4:30 am while carrying out her routine morning chores in the courtyard of her house at Na Bormura Miripathar Dhola village.

According to family members, the lone elephant suddenly entered the premises and charged at Urang before anyone could respond. Despite frantic attempts by relatives to intervene, the elephant fatally trampled her and fled into the surrounding area.

A member of the bereaved family said Urang had stepped outside before dawn as part of her daily routine when the attack occurred, leaving virtually no time for anyone to rescue her.

The deceased is survived by her daughter and granddaughter.

Soon after the incident, officials from the Forest Department and personnel from Dhola Police Station reached the spot. The body was later sent to Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Forest officials said preliminary findings indicate that the elephant had wandered into revenue land from Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, where rising floodwaters have inundated large stretches of habitat. Officials believe the flooding may have forced the animal to move towards human settlements in search of safer ground.

The Forest Department said the process of providing ex gratia compensation to the victim's family would begin after completion of the required legal formalities.

The incident has sparked fear among residents, who said wild elephants have been venturing into nearby villages more frequently since floodwaters submerged parts of the national park.

Local leaders have urged the authorities to strengthen measures to prevent human-wildlife conflict and ensure timely compensation and support for the bereaved family.

Residents also called for the creation of additional artificial highlands and elevated refuges within and around Dibru-Saikhowa National Park to provide safe shelter for wildlife during floods. They argued that such measures could help reduce the movement of wild animals into villages and minimise human casualties during the monsoon season.