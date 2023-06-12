In a race against time, the state of Assam is gearing up for the looming threat of floods as the monsoon season approaches. As of now, floodwaters have not yet engulfed the region, but the government and district authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to tackle the potential disaster.

In the latest report released by the Flood Reporting and Information Management System of the Assam Government on June 12, it has been revealed that floods have caused widespread devastation in the Biswanath district of Assam. A total of 575 individuals have been affected by the floods, with all of them hailing from Biswanath district. The situation is further exacerbated by the impact on four villages in Biswanath and six districts in Udalguri, bringing the total count of affected villages to 10.

The report indicates that three revenue circles in Biswanath, Cachar, and Udalguri districts have also been significantly affected by the floods. Despite the gravity of the situation, no rivers are currently flowing above the danger level or highest flood level, according to the Central Water Commission's bulletin issued at 8 AM.

The floods have also resulted in substantial damage to infrastructure, particularly embankments. In Biswanath, the embankment near Gohpur's Dubia River was breached over a 20 ft section, posing a significant threat to the nearby residence of Amulya Charengia. Additionally, three embankments in Darrang district and one in Lakhimpur district have suffered breaches, leading to further concerns for affected communities.

Apart from embankment damage, mild erosion has been observed in the Nalbari Marginal embankment in Gohpur, Biswanath, stretching over a length of 150.00 m. Similarly, erosion has been reported in the Dakhin Deonabari R/bank embankment in Deonabari area of River Solengi, measuring approximately 30.00 m in length.

In the urban areas, Silchar in Cachar district has experienced flash floods in various locations, including National Highway, Link Road, Ambicapatty, N.S. Avenue, and Sonai Road. The heavy rainfall on June 12 has resulted in flooding in different parts of Silchar Town, causing significant disruptions for approximately 15,000 residents.