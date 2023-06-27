In the wake of heavy monsoon rains, Assam continues to grapple with severe flooding, causing widespread devastation across the state. According to the latest Assam Daily Flood Report as of June 27 a total of 11 districts and subdivisions have been affected, resulting in the loss of human lives and significant damage to infrastructure.

As per the report, the total number of human lives lost due to the floods has reached six. The impact of the floods has been felt by a staggering 121,247 individuals, including 55,688 males, 54,954 females, and 10,605 children. Among the worst-hit areas, Barpeta district tops the list with 67,057 affected individuals, followed by Bajali with 41,280 and Lakhimpur with 9,250 affected population.

The report also highlights the alarming situation of rivers flowing above the danger level. However, as per the report, no rivers are currently flowing above the danger level or highest flood level, providing a glimmer of hope amidst the crisis.

With 22 revenue circles and 514 villages affected, the government has swiftly responded by opening 115 relief camps and centers across the affected regions. These facilities aim to provide shelter, food, and essential supplies to those displaced by the floods. Out of the total relief camps and centers, nine are designated as relief camps, while the remaining 106 serve as relief distribution centers.

The adverse impact of the floods extends beyond human lives, as the report reveals that a significant number of animals have also been affected. The total count stands at 84,697, comprising 40,391 big animals, 24,748 small animals, and 19,558 poultry. Additionally, the floods have resulted in the breach of two embankments in Jorhat, while 60 roads and one bridge in Barpeta have suffered substantial damage.

It is worth noting that no landslides or urban floods have been reported in the state thus far, providing some respite amidst the ongoing challenges.