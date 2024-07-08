In a tragic incident amidst the ongoing flood crisis, Rajni Vaishnaw, a 75-year-old resident of Keribakri, drowned in the floodwaters of Kaibakari on Monday. Vaishnaw's death highlights the severe impact of the floods that have forced several families in the area to seek shelter elsewhere.

Vaishnaw, along with other affected families from Keribakri, had taken refuge in Mathauri in Hatimura. He had ventured back to his flooded home to retrieve necessary documents when the unfortunate incident occurred. Despite efforts to navigate the dangerous waters, Vaishnaw was swept away and subsequently buried under debris.

The body of the deceased was recovered and transported to the Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital in Kaliabor. Authorities, including the sub-divisional magistrate, revenue circle officer, and police, promptly arrived at the hospital in Jakhalabandha to assess the situation and ensure proper handling of the incident.

The ongoing floods in the region have caused significant disruptions, displacing numerous families and leading to tragic losses such as the death of Rajni Vaishnaw. Local authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and provide necessary support to affected residents.

The community mourns the loss of Vaishnaw, a grim reminder of the dangers posed by the natural disaster, and urges all residents to exercise caution and prioritize safety during these challenging times.