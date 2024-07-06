The devastating floods in Assam have claimed the lives of at least 92 animals in Kaziranga National Park, Bokakhat as of Saturday, July 6. According to official data, the fatalities include 11 hog deer who died during treatment and 62 who drowned. Additionally, three rhinos drowned, while one otter died from unspecified causes.

The park authorities have rescued a total of 95 animals. Currently, 27 hog deer, one otter, one rhino, one elephant, one jungle cat, and two scops owls are undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, 50 animals have been treated and released, including two sambar deer, 47 hog deer, and one Indian hare.

To manage the crisis, 233 camps have been established across the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division: 34 in Agratoli, 58 in Kaziranga, 39 in Bagori, 25 in Burhapahar, and nine in Bokakhat.

While water levels at Pasighat and Dibrugarh are below the danger level, they remain above the danger level at Numaligarh, Nimatighat, Tezpur, and Dhansirimukh, posing ongoing threats to both wildlife and human settlements.

Also read: Assam: Kaziranga National Park deploys drones and boats for wildlife monitoring amid floods