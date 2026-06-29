Assam floods affect over 22,000 across six districts, rail connectivity hit in Dhemaji

The first wave of floods in Assam has affected more than 22,000 people across six districts following continuous heavy rainfall in the state and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Official data released by ASDMA stated that a total of 22,124 people have been impacted by the deluge in the districts of Dhemaji, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Chirang, Lakhimpur and Kokrajhar.

Among the affected areas, Dhemaji remains the worst-hit district, with 15,483 people currently reeling under rising floodwaters and widespread inundation.

The flood situation has resulted in extensive damage to habitation and agriculture. ASDMA reported that floodwaters have submerged 96 villages and damaged nearly 1,690 hectares of crop area across the affected districts.

Continuous rainfall has also caused major rivers and their tributaries to swell. According to the latest flood bulletin, the Disang River in Sivasagar district is flowing above the danger level at Nanglamuraghat, raising concerns over further flooding in low-lying areas.

Apart from the human impact, the floods have adversely affected livestock and animal populations, with 48,199 animals reported to be impacted during the current flood wave.

Meanwhile, infrastructure damage has further compounded the crisis. A railway bridge over the Simen River in Assam’s Dhemaji district partially collapsed amid heavy rainfall and erosion, disrupting rail connectivity in the region.

According to an official statement issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), excessive rainfall exceeding 110 mm in and around Dhemaji district triggered flooding and severe riverbank erosion near the bridge.

As a precautionary measure, train operations between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations have been suspended.

Railway officials stated that the bridge, originally constructed in 1965 and later converted to broad gauge, had remained structurally safe. However, heavy rains led to the washing away of a substantial portion of the riverbank, resulting in instability of one of the bridge’s piers.

Authorities continue to monitor the flood situation closely as rainfall persists across several parts of Assam and adjoining regions.