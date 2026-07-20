Assam floods affect over 3.62 lakh people across 16 districts; death toll rises to five

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on July 20, with 3,62,933 people affected across 16 districts, while the death toll rose to five and two persons remain missing, according to the latest official flood bulletin.

The worst-hit districts include Jorhat, Charaideo, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, Chirang, Udalguri, Biswanath, Golaghat, Cachar, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro) and Sivasagar.

A total of 794 villages under 45 revenue circles have been inundated, while floodwaters have damaged 19,099.59 hectares of cropland, impacting thousands of farming families.

The floods have claimed five lives so far as of July 20— four in Jorhat and one in Karbi Anglong. Two people remain missing, with one each reported from Karbi Anglong and Charaideo.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said two men and two girls drowned in floodwaters in Jorhat district, while another person died in Karbi Anglong district.

With these fatalities, the total number of deaths in this year's floods has increased to 10, the ASDMA said.

Apart from riverine floods, urban flooding has also affected Jorhat, Kamrup and Kamrup Metro districts. According to the bulletin, 31 localities and wards across four revenue circles remain waterlogged, affecting 7,774 people. Of these, 25 localities are in Kamrup Metro, five in Kamrup and one in Jorhat.

Relief and rescue operations are continuing in the affected districts as authorities monitor the situation amid forecasts of further rainfall.